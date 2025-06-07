  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Two techies killed after car rams into a electricity pole in Medchal

Two techies killed after car rams into a electricity pole in Medchal
x
Highlights

In a tragic incident early this morning, a road accident within the jurisdiction of Ghatkesar police station in Medchal-Malkajgiri district resulted...

In a tragic incident early this morning, a road accident within the jurisdiction of Ghatkesar police station in Medchal-Malkajgiri district resulted in the deaths of two IT employees. A car reportedly lost control and crashed into an electricity pole on the Madharam-Edulabad road.

The deceased have been identified as Bhargav from Kuntlur in Hayathanagar mandal and Varshit from Sainikpuri. Unfortunately, two other passengers, Praveen Yadav and Dinesh, sustained serious injuries and have been transported to hospital, where their condition is reported to be critical.

Local witnesses suggest that excessive speeding may have contributed to the tragic accident. All four individuals were employees of an IT company in Madharam, and it is believed they had just finished dinner at a nearby guest house prior to the incident.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick