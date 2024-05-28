Live
Just In
Two thieves have been arrested in Manuguru of Bhadradrikothagudem district who were committing a series of robberies
Manuguru 28-5-2024 around 8 o'clock in the morning, SI Rajesh Kumar and his staff were conducting surveillance at the Hanuman Temple
Manuguru 28-5-2024 around 8 o'clock in the morning, SI Rajesh Kumar and his staff were conducting surveillance at the Hanuman Temple when a man coming from Ashwapuram on a bike caught a suspicious person and questioned him.I committed thefts in Kothagudem Santa area and went to jail last December. I came out on bail on the 7th of this month.
I committed thefts in Manuguru PV Kalani. 9 tola of gold, 10 tola of silver, one laptop, one pulsar bike were not recovered from Mohan.Both were sent to remand. About 14 cases have been registered against them in the past in Bhupalapalli, Godavarikhani, Manchiryala, Bellampalli, Venkatapuram, Ghanapur, Manuguru and Bhadrachalam police stations and they have been going to and from the Jail, all of them have been going to and from Manuguru CI Meda Prasad.