UCC, though good, not a panacea for anarchy!

Hyderabad: The much-awaited Uniform Civil Code (UCC),the draft of which is yet to be out for public discussion is all set to be introduced in the monsoon session of the parliament. The session is likely to commence in the third week of July. Meanwhile, fanatic Muslims, and of Jihadi mentality in particular, along with their political supporters such as Congress, Socialist Party, Aam Aadmi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Trinumaal Congress, Muslim League, Dravida Munetra Kazhgam etc; are up in arms to oppose the Bill tooth and nail as usual.



It is one thing to debate and discuss the contents of a Bill on its merits and it is altogether a different thing to oppose the same just for the sake of opposition. Indeed, the people are fade up with such senseless opposition to every decision of the Union government. Right from day one the victorious Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies took reign of power in 2014 at New Delhi till today, there has been not a single occasion when these opposition parties have not opposed the central government both in the parliament and out of it including in the courts.

An impassionate look at the UCC, by its very nomenclature , would certainly have statutory provisions to unite all people irrespective of their religion, caste, gender, language, race etc; in a single uniform code.

The Constitution of India mandates it and the Supreme Court too, has time and again directed the governments of the day to legislate such a code. What is more important is that the UCC will not grant any benefit to the majority Hindu population while it will certainly come to the rescue of Muslim women. The opposition to the UCC is akin to the opposition to CAA-NRC and farmers laws. The real reason for the UCC opposition is the forthcoming General Elections in 2024.

Now the moot question is: Will the UCC even after coming into a shape of law, will stem the anarchy-like situation created by the vested interests? The answer is squarely, No. The reason is not far to seek.

Look at the banners and placard carried by demonstrators (mostly die-hard fanatic Muslims) in several parts of the country. They contain a clear message: “Governments come and go; but Islamic law is forever.” The meaning is loud and clear. For such lampoons, affinity to their religion comes first; and all other things including patriotism, the next.

Therefore, the patchworks like UCC are not likely to yield any positive results for the nation.

The law banning triple-talaq has been in place now, but it is followed more in breach than compliance. The hype created by the BJP-NDA ruling alliance over UCC is not likely to result into raining of votes during the forthcoming General Elections as well as some assembly elections for the simple reason that the UCC is not going to deliver any benefit whatsoever to the Hindu voters while the sheep mentality of Muslim voters would refuse to see any positive gains in the UCC. On the other hand, the socio-political balance in the society will be disturbed because of such a move.

In such a situation, the BJP-NDA government should embark upon a definitive move of declaring India, that is Bharat, a Hindu Rashtra.

If Art.370 and 35 A of the Constitution could be scrapped at one go in J&K, why not the official declaration of Hindu Rashtra overnight!

MATRUBHASHA NAMAH: FIRST TSHC VERDICT IN TELUGU!

The Telangana High Court broke the shackle of colonialism by delivering a judgement in Telugu in a civil appeal. A division bench presided over by Justice P Naveen Rao rendered the judgement in Telugu and set a precedent of its kind in the Telugu States.

Earlier, in February the Kerala High Court had delivered the judgement in Malayalam thereby becoming the first High Court to deliver a judgement in the Indian language.

In the combined Andhra Pradesh, on one occasion a spirited Advocate, SR Sunku had argued a case with the permission of the High Court, in Telugu.

As Article 348 mandates that the language of courts shall be English until changed by the parliament, the Telugu version of the judgement rendered by the Telangana High Court was also got translated into English along with all the documents to enable the parties to approach the Supreme Court, if they wanted to do so.

LAND GRABBERS PROWL ON FORMER SC JUDGE’s LAND

In a shocking incident, the land sharks attempted to grab the land of a former Supreme Court Judge, Late Justice MY Eqbal in Ranchi. Following the incident, the Jharkhand High Court took suo motu cognisance of the matter and issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (Home), SSP(Ranchi) and SHO of the concerned Police Station.

The court also appointed the additional DGP (Communication) to conduct an enquiry into the incident to ascertain whether there was any prima facie evidence to suggest that the local police or any other persons were involved or did the police fail to do its duty.

“We have the experiences on judicial side that gangs of land grabbers are operating in the state of Jharkhand”, the court observed.