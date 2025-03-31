Ugadi fete grandly held at Yadagirigutta temple

Yadagirigutta: The Telugu New Year, Sri Viswavasu Nama Ugadi, was celebrated with grandeur and devotion at the renowned Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple on Sunday. Devotees, priests, and officials gathered in large numbers to participate in the traditional rituals and festivities.

The celebrations began with the preparation of sacred offerings. UgadiPachadi, a symbolic dish representing the six flavors of life — sweet, sour, bitter, spicy, salty, and tangy — was prepared as part of the rituals. After a special puja, the offering was presented to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy and the goddess.

In the evening, the deities were adorned in vibrant decorations for a Sevotsavam — a ceremonial procession around the temple premises. Devotees gathered along the streets to witness the divine event. The grand procession began from the temple and was accompanied by traditional music and chants. Special prayers were also conducted at the Eastern Rajagopuram, where the deities were enshrined.

PanchangaSravanam conducted

Following the procession, the traditional PanchangaSravanam (almanac reading) was performed by Asthana SiddhantiGauribhatla Satyanarayana Sharma. As part of the ritual, the Siddhanti presented astrological predictions for the upcoming year.

According to the Panchanga, Lord Narasimha Swamy, associated with Tula Rashi (Libra), is predicted to have 11 units of income and 5 units of expenditure. Similarly, Goddess Lakshmi, represented by Simha Rashi (Leo), is expected to have both 11 units of income and expenditure.

Temple’s chief priest Nallanthigal Lakshmi Narasimhacharyulu explained the significance of Ugadi and extended his blessings to devotees. He expressed hope that the Viswavasu Nama Year would bring joy, prosperity, and harmony to all.

The chief priest also predicted a particularly hot summer followed by heavy to very heavy rainfall, which is expected to benefit the agricultural sector. Farmers can look forward to better-than-expected harvests. Additionally, temples and tourist destinations are anticipated to witness significant growth and development.

The Ugadi celebrations saw the participation of various dignitaries, including Collector Hanumantha Rao, Temple Executive Officer Bhaskar Rao, and Hereditary Trustee B. Narasimha Murthy. Priests, scholars, temple staff, and thousands of devotees gathered to offer their prayers and celebrate the auspicious occasion.