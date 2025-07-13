Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu begins in Secunderabad, devotees flock in large numbers

The Ujjaini Mahankali Ammavari Bonalu festival commenced today with vibrant celebrations at the Ammavari temple. The temple grounds have been adorned with intricate decorations, creating a festive atmosphere enhanced by the continuous chants of devotion from the gathered crowd.

On behalf of the Telangana government, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and his wife were the first to present the Bonam to the goddess, subsequently participating in special pujas. Devotees have flocked to Ujjaini in droves, eager to offer their Bonalu, resulting in a lively and bustling environment around the temple.

To facilitate the influx of worshippers, six queue lines have been established for darshan, alongside two dedicated lines for those bringing Bonalu. Additionally, special entry for Shivasattu offerings has been arranged from RP Road and the Bata Showroom between 1 pm and 3 pm. Comprehensive parking facilities have been implemented on various routes leading to the temple.

The Lashkar administration has made extensive preparations to ensure a peaceful fair atmosphere, with stringent security measures in place. Approximately 2,500 police personnel, including Law and Order, She Teams, and Task Force units, are overseeing operations, supported by 200 newly installed CCTV cameras.

In a notable development, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to visit the Ujjaini Mahankali Ammavaru today, prompting heightened security measures to accommodate the CM's arrival. The ministerial entourage will include various MLAs, MLCs, and other VIPs joining the celebrations at the temple.