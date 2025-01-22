Unilever to set up palm oil unit in Kamareddy

Hyderabad: Telangana state has received a significant boost in the FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) and space technology sectors. In a major development, the world-renowned FMCG company Unilever has announced plans to establish production units in the state. Additionally, a private aerospace company has come forward to advance space technology initiatives in Telangana.

During the World Economic Forum in Davos, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy successfully persuaded Hein Schumacher, CEO of Unilever, to set up two manufacturing units in Telangana. Unilever, a global FMCG leader operating as Hindustan Unilever in India, has historically had a limited presence in the state. Revanth Reddy highlighted Telangana's strategic locational advantages, emphasising its potential as a gateway connecting southern, eastern, western, and central India. While Unilever operates multiple manufacturing sites across India, its footprint in Telangana has been minimal. Responding to the Chief Minister's appeal, Unilever announced plans to establish a palm oil facility and refining unit in Telangana, with Kamareddy district identified as a potential location.

Furthermore, Unilever agreed to set up a new manufacturing unit for producing bottle caps. Welcoming Unilever’s decision, Chief Minister Reddy said, “We are committed to supporting Unilever’s growth in our state. Together, we aim to achieve progress while adhering to sustainability and fairness goals for people and the planet.”

In another significant development, the Telangana government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Skyroot Aerospace, a Hyderabad-based company specialising in space technology. Under the MoU, Skyroot will establish an integrated private rocket manufacturing, integration, and testing facility in Telangana. The project involves an investment of approximately `500 crore, making it one of the largest private-sector space technology facilities in India.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy commented, “Our partnership with Skyroot underscores Telangana’s strategic focus on the space and aerospace sectors. We are working to position Hyderabad as the hub of private-sector space innovation.” Pawan Kumar Chandana, co-founder of Skyroot Aerospace, added, “There is a renewed sense of energy and optimism about Telangana’s future. We are excited to contribute to the Telangana Rising and Hyderabad Rising vision.”