Union Minister Kishan Reddy tests COVID-19 positive

Union Minister Kishan Reddy on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19. The minister said that he moved into quarantine as he developed mild symptoms of the virus. He asked the people who came in contact with him to undergo tests.





Taking to Twitter handle, the minister said, "I have tested positive for COVID-19 today with mild symptoms. Following all the necessary protocols, I have isolated myself and I am under home quarantine. I request all those who have recently come in contact with me to isolate themselves and get tested."

I have tested positive for COVID-19 today with mild symptoms. Following all the necessary protocols, I have isolated myself and I am under home quarantine. I request all those who have recently come in contact with me to isolate themselves and get tested. — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) January 20, 2022

Responding to the Kishan Reddy's tweet, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay wished a speedy recovery.



Earlier today, the minister virtually addressed a launch ceremony of 'Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat Ke Ore'.



Along with Kishan Reddy, Jagtial MLA Sanjay Kumar also tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. On Wednesday, MLAs Gandra Venkatarama Reddy and Shankar Naik were also tested positive.

