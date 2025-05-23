Upgraded Warangal rly station showcases Kakatiya Art: Kavya

Hanamkonda: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 103 Amrit stations, virtually, across the entire Indian Railways network on Thursday including Warangal. The upgradation of Warangal station started in February 24 under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), in a bid to meet the ever-increasing demands of rail users. MP Kavya, Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Telangana Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Banda Prakash, Union Minister of State Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, MLC Baswaraju Saraiah, and several MLAs and MPs were present at the railway station on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Kavya said that the railway station has been developed to prominently showcase the historical art and architecture of the Kakatiya dynasty, and it will not only provide modern amenities for the thousands of daily commuters but also offer a pleasant and culturally rich atmosphere, said MP Kadiyam Kavya.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Kavya mentioned that the development of the railway station with all modern facilities is a matter of pride for the people of Warangal. She stated that the station has been equipped with escalators, a spacious foot overbridge, artistic sculptures, a wide concourse, and various other facilities.

As part of the Amrit Bharat Railway Station development initiative, only 40% of the work at Kazipet Railway Station has been completed so far. She urged for the remaining work to be expedited and made available for public use soon.

MP Kavya also appealed for Kazipet to be developed into a multi-modal railway station. Additionally, she stressed the need for swift completion of the Fatima ROB and Kazipet Bus Stand construction works.