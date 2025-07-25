Uppairu Students Block RTC Bus in Rain, Demand Additional Service for Safe Commute

Gadwal: In a bold demonstration of determination, school students from Uppairu village staged a protest by blocking an RTC bus for over an hour, braving heavy rainfall. The protest took place in demand for an additional bus service, as a large number of students from seven nearby villages are facing daily commuting difficulties due to overcrowding in the existing bus.

The protesting students halted the RTC bus that operates between Uppairu and Netteampadu, urging authorities to immediately arrange an additional service. With student numbers increasing considerably in the current academic year, traveling in a single bus has become unmanageable and unsafe, say the students.

Despite the downpour, the students remained firm in their protest, blocking the road and refusing to allow the bus to continue. Their key demand is the immediate deployment of another bus on the same route during school timings to ensure safe and comfortable travel.

Speaking to local reporters, the students stated, “We are forced to travel in dangerously overcrowded conditions every day. There are students from seven different villages who rely on this single bus. It’s not possible to fit everyone safely. We need another bus immediately.”

The students have directly appealed to the Gadwal RTC Depot Manager to resolve the issue without delay. They warned that if their demand is not fulfilled promptly, they will escalate the protest by staging a large-scale dharna (sit-in protest) at the Gadwal district headquarters.

This incident highlights the growing transportation needs of rural students and the urgent necessity for state authorities to ensure safe and accessible public transportation for school-going children. Locals and parents have also expressed support for the students' cause and urged officials to take swift action.