Uttam asks PM Modi to fulfill promises made to people

Hyderabad: Congress MP & former TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explain when 'his year 2022' would come and when all promises which he promised to fulfill by 2022 would be realised.

The Congress leader, in a media statement, alleged that Prime Minister Modi misused the occasion of Independence Day to make fake promises in his customary address to the Nation from the Red Fort on every occasion in the last eight years. He reminded that in the I-Day speech of 2016, Modi had promised to double farmers' incomes, ensure a house for everyone and electrification of the entire country by 2022. He alleged the BJP government has failed miserably in achieving its targets.

Disclosing details, Uttam stated that farmers' income from cultivation had not increased since 2016. Instead, the input cost has more than doubled in the last eight years while the farmers are still earning an average of only Rs 27 per day as they did in 2014. He said crop loss due to natural calamities, fake seeds and fertilisers and the overall losses due to cultivation in the absence of proper MSP for many crops have forced thousands of farmers to commit suicide. While the previous Congress-led UPA government waived off crop loans, the present Modi government stopped releasing data from the National Crime Records Bureau to hide the figures of farmers' suicides, he alleged.

The Congress MP said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has emulated Prime Minister Modi in cheating the farmers. He did not implement the promise of waiving crop loans and implemented wrong policies to the extent that not a single farmer in Telangana was covered by crop insurance. The TRS government too is hushing the figures of farmers' suicides by directing the local police to register suicide by farmers as natural/accidental death, he alleged. Uttam Kumar Reddy also reminded that PM Modi, while addressing a meeting in 2018, had promised a house for everyone by 2022. The data available on the website of the PM Awas Yojana (Urban) tells us that not even 50% of 60 lakh sanctioned houses have been completed.

"I would humbly request the Prime Minister to specify when his Golden Year 2022 will arrive and when every deserving family will get a house?" he asked.