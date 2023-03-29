Uttam debunks BJP's false claims on Nirav and Lalit Modi's BC status

Hyderabad: Nalgonda MP Capt N. Uttam Kumar Reddy clarified that Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi do not belong to the BC community, refuting the false claims made by the BJP. He expressed astonishment at the BJP's attempts to garner sympathy for the two notorious scamsters by wrongly associating them with the BC community.

He addressed a dharna of the BC Welfare Association organized by its Telangana State President, Jajula Srinivas Goud, at Jantar Mantar, Delhi on Wednesday.

"Nirav Modi is accused of defrauding Punjab National Bank of nearly Rs. 14,000 crores, while Lalit Modi allegedly embezzled thousands of crores from Indian cricket fans and tarnished the reputation of Indian cricket worldwide. Both scamsters are reportedly living a luxurious life somewhere in Europe. It is perplexing that the BJP would choose to use these controversial figures in their campaign, falsely associating them with the BC community," he said.

Uttam Kumar Reddy endorsed the demand for a BC Census in the country. He stated that the Congress party fully supports it at both the AICC and TPCC levels. He questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to the welfare of the BC community and asked why a BC Census has not been conducted, a demand made by BCs across the country.

He also emphasized the BC community's long-standing demand for a separate ministry in the Union Government, similar to those for SC, ST, and Minority affairs. The absence of such a ministry, despite the community's requests for the past nine years, is quite astounding, he said. He also concurred with the BC Welfare Association's demand for the removal of the creamy layer from the BC reservation quota.

Uttam Kumar Reddy asserted that the BC quota in jobs and education should be increased proportionately to their population, on par with SCs and STs.

He said that previous Congress governments implemented several measures to improve the lives of BCs at the national level and in the undivided Andhra Pradesh. He accused the BJP government of completely neglecting the welfare of the BC community in the last nine years. However, he alleged that BJP leaders were misusing the name of the BC community to shield scamsters like Lalit Modi and Nirav Modi by disseminating false propaganda. "The BC community is both laughing at and shocked by the BJP's propaganda tactics," he said.