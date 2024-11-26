Uttam prods babus to fast-track irrigation projects across State

Hyderabad: State Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy has directed officials to expedite the completion of priority irrigation projects across Telangana. The Minister emphasised the need to avoid delays and ensure timely execution of these critical projects.

He conducted a review meeting through video-conference with senior officials overseeing various irrigation projects. During the meeting, he instructed the officials to accelerate the tendering process and execution of works for the Sitarama Project. Stressing the importance of adhering to schedules, he said bureaucratic or administrative delays must be eliminated, especially for priority projects.

Uttam Kumar Reddy sought updates on the cost estimates for the Modikunta Vagu project and the status of land acquisition for the Chinna Kaleshwaram project.

He instructed officials to work closely with Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner Vinay Krishna Reddy to resolve all land acquisition issues. He further directed them to provide the Commissioner with detailed proposals for upcoming land acquisitions tied to various projects.

To address sedimentation issues, Uttam Kumar Reddy urged the officials to float tenders for desiltation of dams and reservoirs. Highlighting the importance of this process, he said desilting was essential to restore storage capacity and maintain water quality.

He said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is scheduled to visit Nalgonda in the first week of December and directed the officials to prepare a comprehensive report on the status of all irrigation projects in the district.