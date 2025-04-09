  • Menu
Vaddiraju sanctions Rs 20L from MPLads funds

Kothagudem: Rajya Sabha MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra has sanctioned Rs 20 lakhs from his MPLads funds for various development works in the 6th Battalion...

Kothagudem: Rajya Sabha MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra has sanctioned Rs 20 lakhs from his MPLads funds for various development works in the 6th Battalion located in Chathakonda in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

The letter of allocation of funds to this extent was handed over to the concerned officials. Battalion Commandant D Sivaprasad Reddy and

RI GV Rama Rao met Ravichandra in Khammam and applied seeking sanction of funds for the battalion.

They said that with the funds, they would undertake the construction work of saluting dais and gallery in the battalion. On this occasion, battalion commandant Sivaprasad Reddy thanked MP Ravichandra.

