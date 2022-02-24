Vaikunta Dhamams developed for people of all religions: Gangula Kamalakar

Karimnagar: State BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that Vaikuntha Dhamamas were being constructed for people of all religions in Karimnagar by giving lands for the purpose.

The Minister along with Mayor Y Sunil Rao and District Collector RV Karnan inaugurated the modernised Vaikunta Dhamam next to the cable-stayed bridge near the Housing Board Colony on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister reminded that for the people of Karimnagar there was only one burial ground on the banks of the Maneru River, which caused many hardships to the people in the past.

After the creation of Telangana State, Chief Minister KCR wanted people of all religions to have places for Vaikunta Dhamas so that the funerals of those who died could be held in a proper manner, he said.

Kamalakar informed that the Vaikunta Dhamam on 7 acres of land has been modernised with Rs 2.65 crore with five platforms for conducting funerals for about five dead people at a time. It has a storage room, locker facility, bathrooms, shed to store firewood, gallery and greenery.

The Minister explained that Vaikunta Damams have been modernised for people of all faiths at a total cost of Rs 13.65 crore. The city was being developed with Smart City funding. The Maneru Riverfront work would be completed in 18 months.

The event was attended by Additional Collector of Local Bodies Garima Agarwal, Municipal Commissioner Seva Islawath, Local Corporator Akula Padma Prakash and others.