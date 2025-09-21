Live
Vashishta High School students celebrate Bathukamma
Highlights
Nirmal: Students and staff at the Vashishta High School in Adarsh Nagar celebrated Bathukamma festival in advance on Saturday as it was the last day of school before holidays. The event showcased the rich culture and traditions of Telangana as students and teachers performed traditional dances and sang folk songs, creating a festive atmosphere.
On this occasion, the school chairman Gollapalli Srinivas Goud, spoke about the significance and importance of the Bathukamma festival in the state. Principal Gollapalli Madhavi along with other teaching staff, actively participated in the celebrations.
