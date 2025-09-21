  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Vashishta High School students celebrate Bathukamma

Vashishta High School students celebrate Bathukamma
x
Highlights

Nirmal: Students and staff at the Vashishta High School in Adarsh Nagar celebrated Bathukamma festival in advance on Saturday as it was the last day...

Nirmal: Students and staff at the Vashishta High School in Adarsh Nagar celebrated Bathukamma festival in advance on Saturday as it was the last day of school before holidays. The event showcased the rich culture and traditions of Telangana as students and teachers performed traditional dances and sang folk songs, creating a festive atmosphere.

On this occasion, the school chairman Gollapalli Srinivas Goud, spoke about the significance and importance of the Bathukamma festival in the state. Principal Gollapalli Madhavi along with other teaching staff, actively participated in the celebrations.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick