Veena Chari Awarded Ph.D. in Physics from Osmania University

Gadwal: V. Veena Chari has been awarded a Doctorate (Ph.D.) in Physics from Osmania University. He completed his research under the supervision of Associate Professor Dr. N. V. Prasad.

The confirmation of his Ph.D. award was officially announced by the Examination Branch of Osmania University.

Hailing from Aiza town in Jogulamba Gadwal district, Veena Chari had earlier secured All India Rank 169 in the CSIR-NET exam in 2017 and was selected for the prestigious Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). He then enrolled in the Ph.D. program at the Department of Physics, Osmania University.

His research was titled "Electrical and Magnetic Studies on Aurivillius Phase Multiferroic Compounds." Parts of his research were conducted in collaboration with Prof. Srinivasan Gopalan from Oakland University, USA, and with support from DRML, DRDO, Hyderabad.

He has published five research papers in various reputed international journals. On May 26, he officially submitted her Ph.D. thesis to Osmania University.

Currently, he is working as a Junior Lecturer in Physics at Government Junior College, Manopad.

On this occasion, the college Principal K. Padmavati and faculty members K. Venkatakrishna Reddy, B. Srinivasulu, B. Laxman Rao, K. Mahendranath Goud, Ch. Krishna, Swapna, Fouzia, Feroz, Shanawaz, Satish Reddy, and Balakrishna congratulated her on his academic achievement.