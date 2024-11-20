  • Menu
Vehicle checks should be carried out at State border: Collector

Highlights

As the government is giving a support price along with a bonus of Rs 500 for small grains in the State, vehicle checks will be made at the State border to prevent grain from entering the State.

Asifabad: As the government is giving a support price along with a bonus of Rs 500 for small grains in the State, vehicle checks will be made at the State border to prevent grain from entering the State.

District Collector Venkatesh Dotre said that it should be carried out in an armed manner. On Tuesday, a surprise visit and inspections were conducted at the check post set up on the side of the national highway at the State border in Wankidi mandal of the district.

On this occasion, the district Collector said that the revenue and police personnel working at the check post should be alert and perform duties on transfer wise 24 hours. He said that since there is a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal for small grains in the state, there is a possibility of moving it from other States, and to prevent this action, the officials should perform their duties in full force.

