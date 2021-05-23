Vehicles lined up at check posts, toll plazas in Telangana

Heavy traffic jams have been witnessed at check posts and toll plazas with the people rushing to other places by 10 am in the state. Vehicles have been lined up on Sunday morning at Pullur toll plaza in Jogulamba Gadwal district as the police restricted movement of people from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh with no e-pass.



Traffic has also been seen at the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh border at Suryapet. Ambulances, vehicles transporting essential goods and others having e-passes are only being allowed to enter into Telangana. Ramapur checkpost in Kodad mandal of Suryapet and Pullur toll plaza witnessed heavy traffic jams. People from Andhra Pradesh are entering into Telangana assuming a relaxation in the lockdown leading to the traffic snarls at check posts and toll plazas.



On the other hand, strict lockdown norms are being implemented in Telangana with the Chief Minister directing the police department to ensure no movement of vehicles after 10 am.





