Vemulawada devpt on fast track, assures Govt Whip

Rajanna Sircilla: GovernmentWhip Adi Srinivas said that the Vemulawada Assembly constituency is being developed in a planned and systematic manner, with the objective of ensuring overall growth across all sectors. He laid the foundation stone for the construction of CC roads and side drainage works at an estimated cost of Rs 45 lakh at Mahalakshmi Colony in Vemulawada town, covering wards 4 and 5. The programme was attended by local residents and party representatives.

Later, Aadi Srinivas participated in the housewarming ceremony of a newly constructed Indiramma house and distributed sanction letters for the construction of buildings for various caste associations. Addressing a public meeting, he said the Congress government has accorded top priority to the development of Vemulawada.

He said nearly Rs 1,000 crore has been allocated for the development of the Rajanna Sircilla district headquarters, while works worth Rs 800 crore were sanctioned for the Vemulawada constituency last year by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. “For the first time in the history of Vemulawada, funds have been sanctioned for the construction of buildings for 45 caste associations,” he added.

Highlighting infrastructure development, the Whip said that road widening works pending for the last 54 years, construction of the third bridge at Tippapur, and road works from Korutla bus stand to Chekkapalli bus stand are progressing at a rapid pace. He added that temple development works worth Rs 150 crore are underway at the Rajanna temple under the leadership of the Chief Minister, noting that the shrine is witnessing a steady increase in the number of devotees visiting for Lord Bhimeshwara’s darshan.

Stating that the government stands firmly with the poor, Aadi Srinivas said 2,000 beneficiaries without house sites have been identified and would be provided land along with Indiramma houses. He criticised previous governments for neglecting Vemulawada’s development and urged people to support the Congress party in the upcoming municipal elections.

He also announced funds for the construction of a water plant at Mahalakshmi Colony, CC road works near Jammi Gadde ahead of the Dasara festivities, and an additional Rs 4 crore for pending development works in the town. Aadi Srinivas said a minimum of Rs 10 lakh would be spent in every ward on CC roads and drainage works to transform the town’s infrastructure.