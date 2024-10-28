Vemulawada temple EO inspects laddu preps

Vemulawada: The EO of the Vemulawada Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple shrine K Vinod Reddy conducted a surprise inspection at a few places such as Kalyakatta, Nithyakalyana Mandapam, Prasadam preparation, and selling counters on Sunday. In the view of it being a holiday, upto 40,000 devotees visited the temple shrine.

The EO K Vinod, instructed the concerned employees to observe cleanliness in the preparation of laddu, pulihora prasadam and check the quality. He told the sanitary in charge to take steps to ensure cleanliness at the temple premises and warned other sections staff to maintain transparency.