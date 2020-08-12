Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu redefines norms to connect with people

Hyderabad: "Connecting, Communicating, Changing," in short this is how one can describe the style of functioning of the Vice-President of India, Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu, who has completed three years in office on Tuesday.

As the Vice-President of India, Naidu used to have at least 20 engagements per month and used to speak at over 70 public events and 14 convocation ceremonies. But that was before the corona pandemic hit the country. Turning crisis into opportunity, he quickly came to terms with the confinement and redefined the norms of engagement and made extensive use of technology platforms to connect with the people.

Speaking at a function to release a publication titled "Connecting, Communicating, Changing," by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Vice-President said that he spoke to over 1,600 people over phone individually sharing experiences of coping with the confinement and made extensive use of social media urging the people not to panic under the situation and instead make simple alterations in daily habits to deal with the situation. 350 tweets and 55 Facebook posts were used to reach out to the people with facts about the corona virus. Naidu described this "Mission Connect" as very rewarding.

Naidu, who is also the Chairman of Rajya Sabha, brought Winds of Change. The research and analysis commissioned by him has revealed that the productivity of the House has been declining over the last 25 years with the House reporting annual productivity of 100% only once in 1999 during the last 20 years. Naidu said that the overall productivity of the last eight sessions presided by him during the last three years has been 65.50%, despite the intervening election year seriously impacting the functioning of the House for three sessions. He informed that the productivity of Rajya Sabha was only 28.90% during the 248th session, 27.30% during the 247th and a low of 6.80% during the 248th session. As a result, the annual productivity of Rajya Sabha has been 35.75%, the lowest ever, he said.

The Chairman said that the functioning of the House subsequently was marked by sustained high levels of productivity of 104% during the 249th session, 99% during the historic 250th session and 76% during the last and 251st session. He said that this turnaround resulted in average productivity of 78.42% during 2019, the highest since 2010.

Referring to improvement in legislative output as yet another indication of change, Naidu said that out of the 93 Bills passed by Rajya Sabha during the last three years of his Chairmanship, 60 of them accounting for 65% of the total were passed which includes some major bills like the Triple Talaq Bill, the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Bill.