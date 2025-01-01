Video Scandal Sparks Protests at CMR Engineering College in Medchal

Medchal: Tensions erupted at CMR Engineering College in Medchal following allegations of inappropriate video recordings in the girls' hostel bathroom. Distressed students staged a protest, voicing their anger and demanding immediate action from authorities.

The incident came to light when some students suspected that videos were being secretly recorded in the hostel bathroom. The students alleged that the culprits could be individuals working in the hostel’s kitchen. The shocking revelation left students furious, leading to a gathering outside the college to press for justice.

Responding to the situation, Medchal police rushed to the scene and initiated an investigation. The authorities assured the students that the matter would be thoroughly probed and strict action would be taken against those found guilty.

The college management has yet to issue a statement on the incident. Meanwhile, students are calling for enhanced security measures in the hostel to prevent such breaches of privacy in the future.