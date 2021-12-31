Vijaya dairy milk prices increased in Telangana

Vijaya dairy milk price has been increased by the Telangana State Dairy Development Cooperation Federation. While the prices of toned milk and double toned milk have been increased by Rs 2, the price of whole milk hiked by Rs 4.

According to the revised prices, the price of toned milk increased from Rs 62 to Rs 64 per litre, the price of double toned milk has been hiked from Rs 47 to 49. Meanwhile, the price of whole milk has been increased from Rs 62 per litre to Rs 66 per litre.

The prices will be effective from January 1, said that the Telangana State Dairy Development Cooperation Federation. V Mallikarjuna Rao, general manager of the corporation urged the consumers to cooperate in view of increase in prices and added that the prices have been increased due to the rise in production costs.