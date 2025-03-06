Vijaya Dairy To Increase Milk Prices by Up to Rs 3 per Litre

Vijaya Dairy has decided to revise the prices it offers to farmers to encourage dairy farming. The company plans to increase the price by up to Rs. 3 per liter of milk. This comes after three price revisions in the past. Currently, Vijaya Dairy is paying Rs. 8 to Rs. 9 higher compared to other private and cooperative dairies in the market.

To further encourage farmers, officials have proposed an increase of up to Rs. 3 per liter for cow milk, making the price Rs. 42.24 per liter. The price for buffalo milk is also expected to be Rs. 51.00 per liter. These proposals have reportedly reached the government.

In addition, there is an issue with milk being imported into Telangana from neighboring states like Karnataka and Maharashtra at a much lower price. Some private dairies and cooperatives are sourcing cow milk from these states at Rs. 27 to Rs. 32 per liter and selling it in Telangana after increasing marketing commissions, which is affecting Vijaya Dairy's sales.

Moreover, some unauthorized dairies are illegally selling milk under the Vijaya brand name, further impacting the sales of Vijaya Telangana Dairy milk. Currently, around 2.8 lakh liters of milk under the Vijaya brand are being sold daily. In response, Vijaya Dairy is focusing on increasing sales, speeding up payment of milk bills to farmers, and taking steps to encourage them.

Recently, the Vijaya Dairy management held a meeting and prepared three proposals. It is expected that the company will request the government to clear about Rs. 50 crore in old dues. Arrangements are being made to settle milk bills between the 5th and 20th of each month.