Vikarabad: MLA Dr M Anand readies strategy for polls

Vikarabad: MLA Dr M Anand readies strategy for polls
Vikarabad: MLA Dr M Anand readies strategy for polls
Vikarabad: MLA Dr M Anand readies strategy for polls
Vikarabad: Political parties are gearing up for municipal elections in the district. They are waiting for notification about the reservations to be released.

Clandestine meetings and defections are taking place. It is learnt that Vikarabad MLA Dr M Anand is making tactful moves to make TRS win the elections. He is reportedly ready with a list of candidates to meet any reservation quota announced by the State Election Commission.

