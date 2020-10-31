Vikarabad: MLA Methuku Anand inspects construction works

Vikarabad: MLA Methuku Anand inspected district collectorate building construction works in Vikarabad on Friday. On the occasion, the MLA enquired about the building construction work progress with the officials and building contractors. Meanwhile, the MLA directed the officials to complete the works as soon as possible.

He also instructed the contractor to use good quality materials to construct the building. Vikarabad Municipality Chairman Manjula Ramesh, vice-chairman Shamshad Begum, AMC chairman Vijay, PACS chairman Muthyam Reddy, AE Satyanarayana and local leaders participated in the programme.