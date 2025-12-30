Vikas Raj for coordination to avoid project delays

Hyderabad: The Special Chief Secretary to the Roads and Buildings Department, Vikas Raj, on Monday instructed the consultant to ensure the presence of all structural and MEP sub-consultants at every weekly review meeting. He also directed the consultant to increase technical staff and sub-consultants to make up for delays in the project. He instructed the chief engineer (R&B–Buildings) to examine the possibility of engaging an independent engineering firm to suggest solutions to technical issues within the scope of the agreement.

The official further directed the department, contractor and consultant to work in close coordination and take all necessary measures to complete the project within the agreed timeline.

The consultant was asked to submit drawings strictly as per schedule, ensuring that drawings are submitted at least two months in advance to enable the agency to plan procurement of materials and mobilisation of labour.

Vikas Raj cautioned that if the consultant fails to adhere to the drawing submission schedule, the chief engineer should engage an alternate consultant without hampering project progress. He also emphasised that architectural and spatial provisions, including MEP shafts, should be jointly discussed by civil and electrical engineering teams to avoid future complications.