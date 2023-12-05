Vishnuvardhan Reddy stresses need for unity

Rangareddy: In the aftermath of the elections, local leaders in Shadnagar are setting their sights on development. In this regard, Palamuru Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Chairman of Shadnagar Palamuru Charitable Trust, extended his congratulations to Veerlapalli Shankar of the Congress party for winning the election. He emphasised the need for unity, urging citizens to transcend divisive political agendas and focus on fostering an environment of freedom and independence.

During the conference, Reddy addressed the damage caused to MLA Anjaiah Yadav of the BRS party, attributing it to the contest in Shadnagar election. Despite his defeat, Reddy asserted that his popularity was evident in the significant number of votes he received in just 13 days. He also said that KCR reached out to him, urging support for the BRS party, but Reddy, stood firm on the lion symbol.

He expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him by the 32,000 voters and pledged to reciprocate through dedicated service in the constituency. Moreover, Reddy advised aspiring politicians to focus on public service, assuring that recognition and party tickets would follow suit. He hinted at potential future party affiliations based on the reception of his services.