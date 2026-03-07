Vivek calls for top rank for Medak in Praja Palana

Minister for Labour, Employment and Mines Dr G Vivek Venkatswamy directed officials to ensure comprehensive implementation of the Praja Palana programme as part of the State government’s 99-day action plan across the undivided Medak district.

He instructed officials to take all necessary steps so that Medak district secures the first position in the state in the effective implementation of Praja Palana initiatives.

The Minister was speaking at a review meeting held at the Integrated Collectorate Office in Medak on Friday.

He stated that another review meeting would be conducted within 30 to 40 days to assess the progress made on the issues discussed during the meeting.

The review covered Medak, Sangareddy and Siddipet districts. The meeting was attended by Medak MP M. Raghunandan Rao, Zaheerabad MP Suresh Shetkar, Medak MLA Mynampally Rohith, the Collectors of the three districts, officials from various departments and public representatives.

Addressing the officials, the Minister said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had formulated the 99-day Action Plan to make the government machinery more proactive and to ensure improved public services across the State.

He directed officials to focus on the effective implementation of key schemes such as the Indiramma Housing Scheme, drinking water supply, development of educational infrastructure and solar lighting initiatives.

The Minister also urged public representatives to expedite works related to ATC construction, establishment of substations and tourism development projects. He said that work on stadia in the district would also start soon and instructed the officials to follow up the works. Dr. Vivek Venkatswamy instructed officials to accelerate de-silting works in the Singur Project to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply.