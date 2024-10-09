Vox populi on endowment department

Vox Populi: The Management of Hindu Temples and the Call for Reform

Hindu temples, which are central to the cultural, traditional, and spiritual lives of millions, have increasingly become subject to government-endorsed endowment department control. As a result, many devotees are now required to pay a fee to access their own places of worship, a practice seen by many as an affront to the sanctity of their faith. This situation raises significant concerns among Hindu believers, who argue that such fees are a violation of their religious freedom and a scheme that distances the faithful from their deities.

Unlike other religious institutions—such as Christian churches or Muslim mosques—where devotees can enter and pray without paying any fee, Hindu temples often charge entry fees for darshan (viewing the deity). This discrepancy has sparked outrage, with some asking: Why must a Hindu pay to worship in a temple, while others of different faiths are free to enter their places of worship without cost? Is this practice fair in a country where secularism and religious equality are supposed to prevail?

One striking example is the Tirumala Tirupati temple, where devotees sometimes pay hundreds to thousands of rupees for darshan. Those unable to afford such fees are forced to wait for months to have the same opportunity to pray, raising questions about whether the system is truly equitable. Devotees are increasingly calling for a change in the administration of Hindu temples, urging the government to revoke the endowment department’s control over these sacred institutions.

Instead, they advocate for Hindu temples to be managed by independent Hindu religious organizations, allowing for a system that prioritizes faith over profit and ensures that devotees can worship freely without the burden of financial barriers. As a practicing Hindu and concerned citizen, I, M. Deepti (CA )from Jogulamba Gadwal District, urge the government to take immediate action to restore the autonomy of Hindu temples and return control to the religious community, fostering a more inclusive and accessible environment for all believers.

M.Deepthi.(CA),Aiza, Jogulamba Gadwal district.