VROs given postings through draw of lots

Nalgonda: As many as 294 VROs who have not been given posts in for the past few months have been allocated as junior assistant cadre in 50 different departments through draw of lots.

The allotment process was conducted under the chairmanship of the District Collector at the district Collectorate on Monday.

The Collector said that the process was conducted in a transparent manner including video recording in the presence of district officials and revenue staff. The Collector advised the VROs that the copies of the posting order will be given to them immediately after the allotment and addded that they should report to the concerned department immedtely within hours in any situation.

The district Collector suggested that all the district officials should stay in the offices and advised to submit a report after joining of the VROs.

In this programme, Additional Collector V. Chandra Shekhar, DRO Jagadeeswar Reddy, Miryalaguda RDO. Rohit Singh, Collector Office Administration Officer Moti Lal, Collector Office Superintendent Krishna Murthy, District Officers of various departments and others participated.