Wall collapse at LB Nagar kills 3 workers

Hyderabad: A tragic incident occurred at a construction site in LB Nagar on Wednesday – a wall collapsed, resulting in death of three workers and leaving one severely injured. The workers who were trapped under the rubble succumbed to the injuries.

The accident took place while the workers were engaged in excavation work at the cellar of a building. According to officials, the wall collapsed leading to debris falling on workers. Three workers were buried under the rubble and were later confirmed dead. Another worker was injured.

On information, the LB Nagar police, along with local fire and rescue teams, quickly reached the scene to assist the rescue. The teams managed to retrieve the bodies. The injured worker was rescued and has been hospitalised for treatment. The police confirmed the victims were workers from Bihar.