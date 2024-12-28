Live
Just In
Wanaparthy collector directs doctors to be available all time
On Saturday, the District Collector made a surprise visit to the Community Health Center in the Vipanagandla Mandal Center. He checked the OP register, the register related to deliveries, and the medicine register.
Speaking, the Collector said that medical staff in government hospitals should be available to the public at all times and provide better services. Doctors must be punctual, otherwise action will be taken. He suggested that the number of deliveries in the hospital should increase.
He wanted measures to be taken without any inconvenience to patients coming to the hospital. He wanted to see if there is any stock of emergency medicines. He suggested that the medical and health department officials should pay attention to the attendance of doctors. He ordered that necessary facilities be provided in the hospital and steps be taken to further increase the number of deliveries.