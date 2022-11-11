Wanaparthy: Conduct survey on waste lands, Minister tells babus

Wanaparthy: The State Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavati Rathore on Friday directed the officials to complete the waste land survey and hold meetings at the village, division and district levels by the end of November.

She held a video conference with District Collectors and SPs along with State CS Somesh Kumar and other senior officials from Hyderabad on waste land survey, Dharani applications and other issues.

During the meeting, she said that the process of waste land survey should be completed in an armed manner without any untoward incident. She asked the officials to clear the doubts of the people on the survey. She informed that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has decided to award ROFR degrees to those who are eligible. She directed the officials to stop the encroachment of new forest lands in the districts and the forest department officials and revenue officials should work in coordination and create awareness among the people in the villages. The Minister said that a resolution should be passed in the village councils so that the forest land is not encroached upon in the future. She suggested that land survey works and management of gram sabhas should be completed as per the target set by CM KCR and the top officials of CS Forest Department of the state would provide all necessary assistance.

Later, CS Somesh Kumar said that district wise review meetings should be organised on the progress of waste land survey process. Dharani reviewed the progress of pending applications in TM 33 modules district wise. CS Collectors were directed to resolve Dharani applications from time to time.

Later, Welfare Commissioner Divya conducted a review on the Senior Citizen Welfare Act 2007.

After the video conference, District Collector Sheikh Yasmin Bhasha said that plans have been prepared for 35 villages. He suggested that gram sabhas should be organised till November 15 and should be completed by 20th. He suggested that the FRC staff and applicants should attend the village meetings. He directed the authorities to take steps to ensure that justice is done to everyone who deserves it.

District Collector Sheikh Yasmin Bhasha, District Additional Collector D Venugopal, District SP Apurva Rao, Forest Department Officer Venkateswara Rao, DTDO Srinivas, DPO Suresh were present in this video conference. FRO Mahender, district officials and others participated.