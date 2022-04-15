  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Wanaparthy: Minister's kind gesture to an orphaned girl

Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy speaking to the orphan girl Ashwini at Upparipally village in Ghanapur mandal in Wanaparthy district
x

Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy speaking to the orphan girl Ashwini at Upparipally village in Ghanapur mandal in Wanaparthy district

Highlights

Singireddy to take full responsibility for her wellbeing and studies

Wanaparthy: Moved by the plight of an orphaned little girl from Wanaparthy, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy assured all support and promised to help her get admission in Gurukulam.

If she is willing to stay at her own home and take up studies, he will be happy to take her responsibility and help her build a good career. Ashwini (6) from Upperpally village of Ghanapur mandal in Wanaparthy district has become an orphan as she lost her father first and later her mother.

Her old helpless grandmother Yerukali Mutyalamma is struggling to take care of her and make both ends meet. After learning about the plight of the little girl, the minister, who visited Upperpally village for installing Ambedkar Statue, immediately called up the girl and assured all help for a good future.

"From now onwards the little girl is not an orphan and I will take her full responsibility and support her in all aspects until she stands on her own legs," he vowed on the occasion.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X