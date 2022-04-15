Wanaparthy: Minister's kind gesture to an orphaned girl

Wanaparthy: Moved by the plight of an orphaned little girl from Wanaparthy, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy assured all support and promised to help her get admission in Gurukulam.

If she is willing to stay at her own home and take up studies, he will be happy to take her responsibility and help her build a good career. Ashwini (6) from Upperpally village of Ghanapur mandal in Wanaparthy district has become an orphan as she lost her father first and later her mother.

Her old helpless grandmother Yerukali Mutyalamma is struggling to take care of her and make both ends meet. After learning about the plight of the little girl, the minister, who visited Upperpally village for installing Ambedkar Statue, immediately called up the girl and assured all help for a good future.

"From now onwards the little girl is not an orphan and I will take her full responsibility and support her in all aspects until she stands on her own legs," he vowed on the occasion.