Maruti Suzuki WagonR surpasses 35 lakh production milestone

Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “This achievement is not just a production milestone, but reflects the enduring love and confidence that generations of customers have shown towards brand WagonR. It is rare for a vehicle to receive such acceptance even after 25 years since its launch. The WagonR kept evolving with the introduction of new technology and features over time, while retaining its original DNA. The WagonR has been highly appreciated for aspects like its iconic tall-boy design, spacious interiors and fuel efficiency, which aptly reflect our customers’ needs and expectations. We are deeply grateful for their continued support and remain committed to providing ‘Joy of Mobility’ for generations to come.”

In Japan, Suzuki WagonR was first introduced in September 1993. Developed as a semi-bonnet style mini wagon, it gained immense popularity as a comfortable and easy-to-use car. It is manufactured across Japan, India, Hungary, and Indonesia. At present, WagonR is sold in more than 75 countries and regions across the world, including Japan, India and Europe. In August 2025, the Suzuki WagonR crossed the accumulated sales of 1 crore units.