War of words continues between BRS leader Kavitha and BJP on women's quota

The war of words between BRS MLC K Kavitha and Telangana BJP continued on Thursday over the allegation that the ruling party was not providing 33 per cent reservation for women in distribution of tickets for the coming Assembly polls in the state.

BJP's Telangana unit posted a cartoon on X (formerly twitter) with a caption that Kavitha was silent on 33 per cent reservation issue and that women did not get justice in BRS.

Responding to it, Kavitha said it's time to start working towards passing the women's quota bill. "It's disappointing but not surprising to see the @BJP4Telangana's attack on me, that perpetuates outdated stereotypes about women.

The amount of time that the BJP is investing on silencing voices of dissent, is amusing," she said on X."However, Actions speak louder than cartoons, so believe me it's about time stop bullying and start working towards passing of the Women's Reservation Bill," she said.

Dismissing opposition's remarks on allotment of tickets to women in the Assembly elections by the ruling BRS, Kavitha had on Wednesday said the women's reservation issue was not her domestic problem but concerns 70 crore female folk in the country.

Union Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy had attacked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS for not giving 33 per cent reservation to women in distribution of tickets for the coming Assembly polls. In March this year, Kavitha held a protest in the national capital on the women reservation issue