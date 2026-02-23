Warangal Commissionerate clinches third spot with record 86 medals

Hanumakonda: The Warangal Police Commissionerate athletes delivered an impressive performance at the 4th State Police Games and Sports Meet held at Cyberabad, securing third place in the overall medals tally with a record haul of 86 medals. The six-day sporting event concluded at midnight on Saturday, marking a significant achievement for the Warangal contingent. The Commissionerate secured a total of 12 Gold, 25 Silver and 49 Bronze medals across various disciplines, reflecting consistent excellence and determination.

Archery emerged as the standout discipline for Warangal, with athletes winning a total of 13 medals, including five Gold medals. The dominant performance in the event highlighted the Commissionerate’s strength and preparation in precision sports.

In Judo, Warangal players claimed four Silver medals and finished as runners-up in the Judo Championship, receiving the trophy from the chief guests. The Commissionerate also registered commendable performances in Boxing, Arms Wrestling, Wrestling, Weightlifting, Athletics, Badminton, Tug of War, Cycling, Swimming and Hockey, surpassing their performances in previous editions of the Games. Adding to the pride of the team, Warangal Police Commissioner Sunpreet Singh secured a Bronze medal in the competition. In a historic breakthrough, the Commissionerate, which had never previously won a medal in Football, clinched a Bronze this time, significantly boosting the morale of the players and officials alike.

Athletes attributed their record-breaking performance to the constant encouragement and motivation provided by the Warangal Police Commissioner. The 86-medal haul stands as the highest ever achieved by the Commissionerate at the State Police Games, underscoring its growing prominence in sporting excellence.