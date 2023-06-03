Warangal: Gaiety and pomp mark Telangana Formation Day

Warangal : Telangana Formation Day celebrated across the erstwhile Warangal district on Friday. Speaking in Jangaon on Friday, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said Telangana has become a role model for other States in the country.

Referring to the welfare and developmental programmes being implemented by the BRS government, he said the barren lands of Jangaon have become fertile due to the efforts of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. “Even in summer, all the irrigation tanks are full to the brim. Thanks to the Devadula Lift Irrigation Scheme,” Errabelli said. Jangaon district collector Ch Sivalingaiah, MLAs Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy and Rajaiah were among others present. In Hanumakonda, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar who hoisted the national flag said that the face of Telangana started to change from June 2, 2014 under the leadership of KCR. “Telangana made rapid progress covering all sections of the people. “The KCR Government gave high priority to education and health sectors, besides focusing on welfare schemes,” Vinay said. He said that the government gave more than 2 lakh food security cards to the people below poverty line. District collector Sikta Patnaik and Commissioner of Police A V Ranganath were among others present.

In Mahabubabad, Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod who paid floral tributes to Telangana Martyrs said that the government gave high priority to the health sector. “KCR had shown his commitment towards the upliftment of tribal communities by allotting a medical college to Mahabubabad. The government sanctioned Rs 560 crore for the medical college along with a nursing college,” Rathod said. The 100-bed area hospital was upgraded to 330-bed general hospital. A critical care unit was also established with an estimated cost of Rs 40 crore. The district has 20 primary health centres, 173 health sub-centres, one urban healthcare centre, one basti dawakhana and two community health centres, Rathod said.

Legislative Council deputy chairman Banda Prakash in Warangal, Rythu Bandhu Samithi president and MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy in Bhupalpally and Legislative Council Whip MS Prabhakar Rao in Mulugu hoisted tri-colour as part of Telangana Formation Day.