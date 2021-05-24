Warangal gets lion's share of vice-chancellors posts

Warangal : Warangal which has the distinction of producing many eminent academicians stood up to its name again with four of the 10 vice-chancellors (V-Cs) announced by the State Government belonging to the region. Adorning the coveted positions are D Ravinder Yadav (Osmania University), Thatikonda Ramesh (Kakatiya University), Tangeda Kishan Rao (Potti Sriramulu Telugu University) and K Seetharama Rao (Ambedkar Open University).

Prof Dandeboina Ravinder Yadav who hails from an agricultural family is a native of Vadlakonda in Jangaon district. He pursued his masters in Political Science, M.Phil. and Ph.D. from the OU. Third of the four siblings born to Balakishtaiah and Laxmi couple joined the OU as the Assistant Professor in 1990. Yadav who has 28 years of teaching experience is currently holding the principal post of the University College of Arts and Social Sciences since 2017.

Taking over the reins of Kakatiya University (KU) was Prof Thatikonda Ramesh who hails from a humble backdrop. Son of a mill worker, Prof Ramesh has his schooling in Govindarajulagutta Ratham Badi and Mahabubia School in the city. He pursued Intermediate in the Government Junior College in Hanamkonda and graduated in the SKDE Degree College in Sirpur Kagaznagar.

Later, he did his post-graduation in Sociology, M Phil and PhD in the Osmania University in Hyderabad. Prof Ramesh who was appointed as an ad-hoc professor in 1991 became a permanent faculty in 1992. He was elevated to Professor in 2009. He served in several capacities – from programme officer to Dean of Faculty of Social Sciences.

Retired Professor Tangeda Kishan Rao who has been appointed as the V-C of the Potti Sriramulu Telugu University belongs to Jeelgula village under Elkathurthy mandal in Warangal Urban district.

He is the second person from his village to hold the prestigious post of V-C. His close relative T Navneetha Rao was the VC of OU from 1985 to 1991. He worked as a Telugu Professor in OU, Academic Cell Director and Dean of the Student Welfare.

Retired Professor K Seetharam Rao has been re-nominated as the V-C of the Dr B R Ambedkar Open University for the second time. He worked as the V-C from 2016 to 2019. He has three decades of teaching experience in Kakatiya University.

He served the varsity in various capacities such as the head of the Board of Studies, general secretary of Association of Kakatiya University Teachers and advisor to student unions etc.