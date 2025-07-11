Warangal MLAs’ clamour for action against Konda couple gets louder

Hyderabad: Rival legislators to Endowments Minister Konda Surekha from erstwhile Warangal have demanded action against her, accusing her and her family of damaging the party’s image within the district. The MLAs, who are opposed to the Konda couple’s alleged interference in their affairs, appeared before the party’s disciplinary committee on Thursday.

During their meeting with MP and Disciplinary Action Committee chairman Mallu Ravi, they sought action against the Minister and Konda Murali, alleging their activities had tarnished the party’s image in Warangal. In response to a summons, MLAs Kadiyam Srihari, Nayini Rajender Reddy, K R Nagaraju, Revuri Prakash Reddy, MLC BasavarajuSaraiah, and others appeared before the PCC’s Disciplinary Committee at Gandhi Bhavan. The summons was issued following a complaint from former MLC Konda Murali, who alleged that the MLAs were engaging in anti-party activities and attempting to sideline him politically. Murali had previously submitted a detailed report to the committee outlining his version of events.

The disciplinary committee meeting, chaired by Mallu Ravi, involved a discussion of the ongoing feud between the Konda family and MLAs Kadiyam Srihari, Revuri Prakash Reddy, and others from Warangal. The committee is examining multiple dimensions of the dispute and will present its findings to the AICC State in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan and other senior party leaders. A final decision regarding the matter is expected after another meeting of the committee.

Last week, former MLC and Surekha’s husband Konda Murali had submitted a 16-page report to the committee outlining his version of events. Over the past few weeks, several Warangal MLAs have accused the Konda family of making objectionable remarks and interfering in matters outside their constituency. The disgruntled leaders had earlier taken their grievance to Telangana Congress in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan and the TPCC Disciplinary Committee headed by Nagarkurnool MP Mallu Ravi.