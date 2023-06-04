Warangal: Prof. Deepak Garg Top Artificial Intelligence expert takes charge as SR University Vice-Chancellor

Warangal : Prof. Deepak Garg, one of the doyens in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), took over the reins of SR University (SRU) as its Vice-Chancellor. Prof. Garg is credited to skill one million students and faculty in AI through the joint Newton Bhabha Fund of UK and India. He is on the board of various startups and technical advisor to Venture Funds. He has worked as Director NVIDIA-BU research center on AI.

“I am investing the prime of my life on a mission to make SR University a role model in the private university space in the country through innovative pedagogy, faculty empowerment and collaborative applied research. This is a passion for me. We plan to graduate niche grade global citizens who can work on societal problems for the better quality of life for future generations of the planet,” Prof. Garg said.

New VC plans to use AI technologies for all programs of study at SR University including agriculture, biotechnology, management, computer science and engineering. It will be an interdisciplinary and holistic approach in its true sense breaking the silos of isolated departments. SR University is hiring the best faculty talent from across the country and plans to create a world class AI research centre. From this session, University is launching BTech in AI that has a guaranteed International exposure to all enrolled students in some of the top 500 Universities in the world. University is overwhelmed with the queries from students and parents on its BTech AI Programme.

SR University Chancellor A Varada Reddy said, “We have plans to take the varsity to the next level in its growth and performance. I am confident that Prof. Garg will take the University to new heights with his substantial experience gained in the national and international arena and bring the international acclamation to SR University.”