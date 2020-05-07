Warangal: Techies stuck in Chennai return

Warangal: A sigh of relief for the 41 engineering students, who were stranded in Chennai due to coronavirus lockdown for over six weeks, with Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy coming to their rescue.

It may be mentioned here that the students of Balaji Institute of Technology and Sciences (BITS) in Narsampet of Warangal Rural district went to Chennai to attend job interviews before the lockdown.

On Wednesday, 21 of them returned to Narsampet in a special bus while the others are expected to return shortly. The MLA said that efforts are on to bring the other 20 students, who are still in Chennai.

Sudarshan Reddy said: "I have come to know about the students, who were stranded in Chennai a couple of days ago. We have sent a special bus to Chennai after speaking to the officials concerned in Tamil Nadu.

After fulfilling all the formalities, the students were brought back to Narsampet. The other 20 students will be reaching in a day or two."

Reddy said information about the students has been intimated to medical and health officials. These students have to follow home quarantine until May 29, he added.