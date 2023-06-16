Ward Office brings administration closer to doorsteps of people: Minister

Hyderabad: As part of the Telangana Formation Day celebrations, the Pattana Pragathi programme was launched at 98th Ward Office in Ameerpet here on Friday.

Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav along with Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari flagged off the rally by sanitation workers. Later, the Minister inaugurated the Ward Office.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister said that in order to bring administration closer to the doorsteps of the people, the State government has envisaged the concept of ward office.

For the first time in the country, the officials will provide eleven urban services, including electricity, water supply, entomology and community ward from the Ward Office. This will enable the people to get their basic problems resolved without going to the head office or zonal office, Talasani Srinivas Yadav said.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari said the Pattana Pragathi was being celebrated across all the 142 Urban local bodies of the Telangana State, including GHMC and other municipal corporations.

The achievements of the State government during the last nine years in the field of urban development will be discussed on this day. Rapid urbanisation has necessitated special development programmes to cater to the needs of the urban populace, she said.

The Chief Secretary said that the State government had embarked upon major infrastructure development by building roads, flyovers improving drainage systems, increasing urban greenery, providing safe drinking water etc. The government has also focused on the need for decentralised administration and as a result the Ward Office system has been brought in under which all the basic urban services will function from one office under a ward administrative officer, she said.

The Chief Secretary complimented the senior citizens of the ward for taking up various social activities voluntarily and urged the youth to get inspired by the elderly and take up similar activities for the betterment of the society.

She also appealed to the people to be more responsible and reduce use of plastics to protect the environment.

Later, the Chief Secretary felicitated the sanitary workers and gave away certificates. Zonal Commissioner Ravikiran and other officials were also present.

Earlier, Chief Secretary Shanthi Kumari visited the Balkampet temple and offered prayers to the Goddess. Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav accompanied her during the temple visit.