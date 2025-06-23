Warring groups of Warangal: PCC’s disciplinary committee to douse flare-up

Hyderabad: Withwidening of rift between two major factions of Congress in esrtwhile Warangal causing upheaval within the party, AICC State in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan has directed PCC’s Disciplinary Action Committee to douse the flare-up before it could go out of hand.

Following Meenakshi Natarajan’s arrival in Hyderabad, the party’s ‘aggrieved’ legislators led by Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari submitted their complaint to the leader, highlighting how the Minister Konda Surekha and her husband Konda Murali have dishonored them with their statements. After listening to them, the AICC leader decided to convene a meeting on Tuesday in presence of the Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC). The newly appointed DAC chairman Mallu Ravi and the AICC leader will be deliberating on resolving issues not only from Warangal but in other districts as well.

Later, briefing media persons, Mallu Ravi said that the complaints from erstwhile Warangal district and Gajwel constituency have come to his attention. He said he will discuss the issues with Meenakshi Natarajan and take action according to the party line. He said that impartial action will be taken on violations of party discipline and internal disputes. Meanwhile, PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, who is closely watching the developments, has received a report towards taking necessary steps to pacify the leaders of both factions.

It may be mentioned here that on June 19, while delivering his address on Rahul Gandhi’s birthday, Murali targeted not only Kadiyam Srihari but also Parkal legislator R Prakash Reddy, alleging they betrayed their former parties. He allegedly targeted scores of other leaders. Responding to this, the MLAs along with District President Naini Rajender Reddy held meetings and also complained to PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud in person on Friday. The legislators further got frustrated following the announcement that the couple’s daughter will be contesting from Parkal in the next Assembly polls, which is presently represented by Prakash Reddy.