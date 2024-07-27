Water Release to RDS Canal Led by Dr SA Sampath Kumar

Gadwal: In a significant move aimed at bolstering agricultural prospects, former MLA Dr. SA Sampath Kumar, who also serves as the Secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), led the release of water into the RDS (Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme) canal. This initiative, undertaken today at Sindhanur, marks a pivotal moment for the farmers of Alampur constituency as they prepare for the Kharif cultivation season.

Amidst a gathering of enthusiastic farmers, Dr. Sampath Kumar ceremoniously raised the canal lift, allowing the much-needed water to flow into the RDS canal. The release is expected to rejuvenate the agricultural landscape, ensuring that the fields are well-irrigated and ready for the upcoming planting season.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Sampath Kumar highlighted the Congress party's steadfast commitment to farmer welfare. "The Congress party has always prioritized the needs of our farmers," he stated. "Under the leadership of Revanth Reddy, we have consistently supported agricultural initiatives and ensured that the farmers receive the resources they need."

Dr. Sampath Kumar also mentioned ongoing discussions with the administration regarding Mallamma Kunta, emphasizing the party's continuous efforts to address and resolve local agricultural issues.

The event saw participation from RDS officials, RDS leaders, Kisan Congress leaders, Congress Party mandal presidents, villagers, and farmers, all of whom expressed their happiness and support for the initiative.

With the timely release of water into the RDS canal, farmers are optimistic about a fruitful Kharif season, bringing renewed hope and prosperity to the Alampur constituency.

While the Krishna River is currently flowing at full capacity, the farmers of Nadigadda area are grappling with severe water shortages. The main reservoirs in Gadwal and Alampur constituencies, crucial for agricultural activities, are either empty or rapidly drying up, causing significant distress among the local farming community.

Key reservoirs such as Ryalam Padu, Guddem Doddi, Tati Kunta, Nagardoddi, Muchochoni Palli, and Chinnoni Palli, which are integral to the Nettampadu Lift Irrigation Scheme, have been particularly affected. Despite the ample water flow in the Krishna River, these reservoirs are not receiving sufficient water, leaving the farmers anxious about the upcoming Kharif season.

The farmers, along with government officials, are now hoping that the reservoirs in Gadwal and Alampur constituencies will be filled using the available water from the Krishna River. Immediate and coordinated efforts are needed to channel this water effectively into the drying reservoirs, thereby alleviating the farmers' worries and securing a successful agricultural season.

The farmers, along with government officials, are now hoping that the reservoirs in Gadwal and Alampur constituencies will be filled using the available water from the Krishna River. Immediate and coordinated efforts are needed to channel this water effectively into the drying reservoirs, thereby alleviating the farmers' worries and securing a successful agricultural season.

With the local community and officials pushing for urgent action, the coming days will be crucial in determining the agricultural fate of the Nadigadda area. The farmers remain hopeful that their please will be heard and that timely interventions will ensure their fields are adequately irrigated.