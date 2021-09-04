Weather update: AP, Telangana to receive heavy rains for next three days as low-pressure likely in the Bay of Bengal

The meteorological department has forecasted low pressure in the northern and central Bay of Bengal on the 6th of this month. It said its impact would be on the state even if there were indications of it moving towards the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh. Due to this, moderate rains are predicted in the coastal districts from the 5th to the 11th. The meteorological department has forecasted heavy to very heavy rains in several parts of North Coastal Andhra and Srikakulam district on the 11th of this month.



On the other hand, the surface periodicity formed in the southwestern Bay of Bengal continues at an altitude of 1.5 to 4.5 km above sea level. Light to moderate rains are expected across the state in 48 hours, officials said. Heavy showers are expected mainly in Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, and Prakasam districts.

Meanwhile, Telangana State is also likely to receive heavy rains till September 7. The Hyderabad Meteorological department has forecasted heavy to very heavy rains and issued the orange alert. On the other hand, the state has been receiving heavy rains for the last two days.