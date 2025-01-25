Welspun Foundation for Health & Knowledge Enhances Leadership Skills and Fosters Scientific Curiosity in Telangana

Hyderabad : The Welspun Foundation for Health & Knowledge, in collaboration with Siva Sri Charitable Trust, recently organized two significant events aimed at empowering the communities in Telangana through leadership training and scientific exploration.

Leadership Skills Training Program at Kanha Santhivanam

A two-day residential training program was held at the serene Kanha Santhivanam, an ashram of the Sri Rama Chandra Mission, designed to enhance leadership skills among the field team of Telangana. This intensive workshop brought together 25 participants, including Village Coordinators, Mandal Coordinators, and the Project Coordinator.

The sessions covered various aspects of leadership, such as the characteristics of effective leaders, leadership styles, communication, and teamwork. The activity-based learning approach, complemented by group games, fostered an engaging and supportive environment. The residential format allowed participants to bond and share experiences, further enriching their learning journey.

The unique setting of Kanha Santhivanam provided an opportunity for participants to partake in meditation sessions conducted by the ashram's Heartfulness team. These sessions, coupled with a guided tour of the ashram, introduced participants to meditation techniques, emphasizing the role of inner peace in effective leadership.

Participants expressed gratitude for the innovative training format, with one participant stating, "This residential training was new to us. The engaging sessions, combined with the chance to bond with peers and experience the ashram's peaceful environment, made it a remarkable learning experience."

Mega Science Fest at Zilla Parishad High School, Shabad

On 10th December 2024, the Welspun Foundation for Health & Knowledge organized a Mega Science Fest at Zilla Parishad High School (Boys), Shabad. The event aimed to transcend traditional classroom learning by engaging students from three government schools – Zilla Parishad High School (Boys), Telangana Model School & Jr. College, and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) – in practical scientific exploration.

Through working models and science projects, students showcased their creativity, critical thinking, and teamwork. The Fest, attended by 522 students from the participating schools and nearby private schools, provided a platform for young minds to innovate and apply their scientific knowledge.

Ms. Aparna, Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO), Shabad, inaugurated the event, inspiring students with her address. The Fest was graced by several dignitaries, including Mr. Laxman, Mandal Education Officer (MEO); Mr. Srinivas, Mandal Parishad Officer (MPO); Mr. Govind, Head Master of Zilla Parishad High School (Boys); Mrs. Yamini, Head Mistress of Telangana Model School; and Mrs. Krishna Kumari, Special Officer of KGBV. Participation gifts were presented to all student participants to recognize and encourage their scientific pursuits.

Commitment to Community Empowerment

The Welspun Foundation remains steadfast in its mission to empower communities through initiatives that foster skill development, personal growth, and scientific curiosity. Looking ahead, the Welspun Foundation for Health & Knowledge remains committed to launching innovative programs that foster skill development, leadership, and scientific curiosity, aiming to empower communities and drive sustainable development across the region.

Welspun Foundation for Health & Knowledge

Welspun Foundation for Health & Knowledge is dedicated to creating impactful initiatives in the fields of health, education, and community development. Through various programs, the foundation aims to empower individuals and promote sustainable development.











