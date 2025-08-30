Wanaparthy District: Telangana High Court Judge H.S.J. Anil Kumar Jukanti, who visited Wanaparthy district on Saturday, was warmly welcomed by Wanaparthy District Collector Adarsh ​​Surabhi at the local R&B guest house.

Speaking to the Collector, the judge suggested that widespread awareness should be created on the POCSO Act, which was established for the future of child protection.

Later, the District Collector, along with the District Judge, inspected the 20-acre land allotted by the government for the construction of a new court building in Survey No. 200 on the outskirts of Nagavaram. The High Court Judge, who inspected the proposed Atmakur - Pebberu bypass road, suggested that the District Collector change the bypass road alignment a little.

Wanaparthy District Judge M.R. Sunitha, Additional Collector Revenue N. Khimya Nayak, Senior Civil Judges Kalaarchana, Rajani, Ashwini, High Court Bar Association President Jagan, District Court Bar Association President Kiran Kumar, RDO Subramaniam, Roads and Buildings Engineer Deshya Nayak and others accompanied the High Court judge.