Wife kills husband by hitting with brick in Peddapalli

Peddapalli: Panic triggered among residents after a woman killed her husband by hitting with a brick. This bizarre incident took place in NTPC permanent township, Godavarikhani on Friday early morning.



Family disputes are said to be the reason for the murder. The deceased was identified as Chilumula Suman (35).

According to police, natives of Elkalapalli, Suman and his wife Spandana were staying in NTPC servant quarters. Both quarrelled with each other in the morning. When Suman pushed wife to the window, Spandana hit him on the head with a brick. Suman died on the spot at around 6.30 am.

According to Spandana, Suman quarrelled with her since yesterday night and thrashed severely forcing her to bring gold from her motherly home.

At around 4 am, Suman again picked up an argument with her. When he pushed her to the window, she hit him with a brick on his head resulting in instant death of Suman, she said.

Knowing about the incident, Ramagundam CI Laxminarayana visited the spot and began investigation by registering the case.

According to the deceased's sisters, Suman gave divorce to his first wife four years ago. After some time, Spandana came to Suman and stayed with him.